88% Indian techies rate ‘system design’ as a crucial skill for career growth: Survey

Further, a focused conversation with a select group of respondents from the survey also finds that 64% would like to build their problem-solving skills.

Nearly 88% of all respondents working in top tech companies feel that system design is a skill crucial for career growth. Further, a focused conversation with a select group of respondents from the survey also finds that 64% of respondents would like to build their problem-solving skills. This has been revealed in a survey conducted by Scaler Academy by InterviewBit, an ed-tech startup helping engineers be job-ready.

The respondents rated themselves low on their knowledge on team handling, designing large scale systems, and understanding design paradigms and principles.

The focused study also reveals that ‘Software Architect’ (72%) and ‘Engineering Manager’ (23%) are seen as the main career goals to achieve in the next four years by the participants. A majority of these respondents (91%) also stated that building large scale systems is the most crucial skill to accumulate.

In order to address these demands from software professionals, Scaler Academy has launched a new executive tech programme – Scaler Plus, for software engineers to boost their journey to tech leadership roles. Tech leaders and CTOs from the industry will act as mentors, instructors, as well as career coaches. The program aims to groom the future tech leaders for India and the world.

Interestingly, 44% of the survey respondents said they would be willing to spend 5-10 hours per week on upskilling themselves and acquiring new skills, with 32% willing to spend 10-15 hours per week on honing their skills. Consequently, Scaler Plus program has been created in a way to enable software professionals to upskill themselves and advance in their current roles to tech leadership positions.

Software engineers with a minimum of 2 years of experience will be eligible to enrol for Scaler Plus. The course will run for a duration of 9 months. The syllabus will cover topics such as Low-Level Design and High-Level Design in depth in a completely hands-on manner. The course will also cover Software Cybersecurity, Product Management, and Engineering Management.

Scaler Academy conducted the survey with 1400 participants between the age groups of 24-29 across cities such as Bengaluru (39%), Hyderabad (28%) and Delhi NCR (11%), with around 22% of the participants being from an undetermined location. Further to this, a focused conversation was conducted with 191 randomly selected participants of the earlier sample.

Speaking on the launch of the new offering, Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-Founder, InterviewBit & Scaler Academy said, “We are pleased to offer this programme to working professionals and be a part of their growth story. We look forward to the impact such courses can have on a professional’s career trajectory and are confident that executive programs such as Scaler Plus will enable the future tech leaders of tomorrow to excel in their careers.”