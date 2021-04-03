81% of Bengalureans feel drowsy at work, reveals new study

The study, carried out from March 2020 to February 2021, also revealed that 92% of Bengalureans wake up once or twice every night.

A new study has found that 81% of Bengalureans feel sleepy at work at least one to three times a week. When asked about the quality of sleep, 92% of Bengalureans said that they wake up once or twice every night indicating that they’re not getting healthy sleep on most nights. This was revealed as part of the Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) 2021 — an annual study carried out by sleep and home solutions provider Wakefit.co.

The last one year has been tough for people in many ways. Sedentary lifestyle coupled with work-from-home fuelled by the pandemic has taken a toll on sleep cycles. As per the study, Bengaluru is burning the midnight oil with over 15% people going to bed after 1 am this year as compared to 12% last year.

Social media has been taking up most of people’s time, since the lockdown began last year in the month of March, with close to 25% of people in Bengaluru saying that social media keeps them awake late at night. Over 29% of Bengaluru were up at night binge-watching shows and movies on their phones or laptops. Close to 95% respondents from Bengaluru said that they use their smartphones before going to sleep, which is higher than the national average of 92%.

While unhealthy lifestyle has its own serious consequences, irregular sleep can have its impact on overall well-being. While there was a significant jump in people getting up late from their beds – post 9 am, up from 13% last year to 19% this year, 42% Bengalureans woke up with a back pain in the morning, the study showed.

The Great Indian Sleep Scorecard is an ongoing survey and the 2021 edition received over 16,000 responses, recorded from March 2020 to February 2021. It covers respondents in all Indian cities, across age groups, starting from 18 years. The survey has collected over one lakh responses to date in the last four years.

“With the pandemic altering our lives in more ways than one, factors like night shifts, longer screen time, prolonged work hours and coping up with work-life balance have taken a toll on our sleep patterns. Known as the IT capital of the country, Bengaluru has been struggling with maintaining regular sleep schedules. We believe that with the GISS report, we can help alert people about their sleep routines leading them to adopt a healthy sleep schedule,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder and Director, Wakefit.co. ​