800 new cases reported in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 1,498 new cases recorded in state

Karnataka, including Bengaluru, saw a drop in the total number of daily cases for the second consecutive day.

The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in Bengaluru saw a dip for the second consecutive day with 800 new cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of active cases to 9,395 in Karnataka’s capital.

Bengaluru reported 1,235 new cases on Sunday and 981 cases on Monday.

Among the 800 cases, 42 of them were categorised as either severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI). All other patients did not have relevant contact or travel history.

No new COVID-19 death was reported from Bengaluru city on Tuesday.

In a corresponding drop in the number of cases statewide compared to the last two days, Karnataka saw 1,498 new cases on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 15,297 across 30 districts of the state.

Karnataka saw 1,925 cases on Sunday and 1,843 on Monday.

A total of 571 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery in the state, of which 265 were from Bengaluru.

Dakshina Kannada reported 83 new cases on Tuesday becoming the second-highest in the daily increase of cases. Dharwad (57), Kalaburagi and Bidar (51 each), Mysuru (49), Ballari (37), Uttara Kannada (35) and Shivamogga (33) were the other districts with more than 30 cases.

A total of 279 patients in the state are in a critical condition out of whom 175 are in Bengaluru. 15 such patients are from Ballari while 11 are from Raichur. No other district in the state has more than 10 critical COVID-19 patients.

With a total of 15 COVID-19 deaths reported from the state on Tuesday, the state death toll for the pandemic rose to 416.

Out of the 15 deaths, four each was reported from Bidar and Mysuru. Kalaburagi reported two case fatalities, while Davanagare, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Hassan and Dharwad reported one death each.

Despite the continued spike in cases, the state government has denied community transmission contradicting even experts working with the state administration.

“There is no community spread so far, I am making it very clear. We are still in between the second and the third stage, we haven't reached the third stage yet,” state Health Minister B Sriramulu said earlier in the day.