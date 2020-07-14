At least 8 districts in Karnataka will be implementing a lockdown this week. Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural will see a lockdown for one week starting 8pm on Tuesday. Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad go into lockdown for a week beginning Wednesday. Yadgir, Raichur, Bidar and Kalaburagi (urban areas) will also see a lockdown with the dates and guidelines yet to be confirmed.

The decisions were announced after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in the state. The Chief Minister asked the district heads to take a call on implementing a lockdown in their respective districts.

Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad districts announced a lockdown starting from Wednesday. Following this, lockdowns were announced in Kalaburagi (only in Urban areas), Bidar, Raichur (Raichur city and Sindhanur) and Yadgir districts.

Few other districts are considering announcing a lockdown.

However, Udupi DC Jagadeesh said that there will be no lockdown in the district but its borders will be sealed. Udupi borders Dakshina Kannada district in coastal Karnataka which has reported a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks.

The guidelines for the lockdown in Dakshina Kannada were released on Tuesday. The lockdown will be in effect from 8 pm on July 15 to 5 am on July 23. The lockdown in Raichur district will be in effect in Raichur and Sindhanur from July 15 to 22.

Grocery stores including fruit and vegetable shops will be open from 8 am to 11 am while other commercial establishments including bars, malls and liquor stores will remain closed.

As of July 13, there are 24572 active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka. 757 deaths have been reported and 16247 patients infected with the virus have recovered in the state.

The number of active cases is highest in Bengaluru (15,052) followed by Dakshina Kannada (1489), Ballari (722), Dharwad (703), Kalaburagi (650), Yadgir (555)