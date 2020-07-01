735 new COVID-19 patients reported in Bengaluru, more than 1,000 in Karnataka

Of the new cases reported in Karnataka, 822 have no known contact history yet.

Karnataka reported 1,272 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 8,194. Karnataka has reported 16,514 cases of coronavirus till date. 822 of the new cases reported have no known contact history at the time of reporting the bulletin, and contact tracing for them is underway.

145 people were discharged after they recovered from COVID-19, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,063.

Bengaluru reported 735 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday. This takes the total active cases in the Karnataka capital to 5,290. The city administration is currently trying to arrange more beds as the number of coronavirus patients being reported has been increasing. Even then, many reports of critically ill patients, suspected of having COVID-19 but being turned away from hospitals, have been reported in the city.

Other than Bengaluru no other district reported more than 100 cases. Ballari (85), Dakshina Kannada (84), Dharwad (35) are the other districts which reported more than 30 cases on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Rural reported 29 COVID-19 patients. Vijayapara and Hassan reported 28 cases each while Uttara Kannada reported 23 cases. Udupi (22), Chamrajanagara (21) and Bagalkote (20) are the other districts which reported more than 20 cases.

All other districts reported 20 or less than 20 cases for the day.

A total of 292 patients in the state are being treated in intensive care units (ICU), including 191 from Bengaluru. Dharwad is treating 16 patients in ICUs, and Kalaburagi, 13. Other districts reported less than 10 patients in ICUs, except Ballari which has 11 patients in the ICU.

Karnataka has also reported seven COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. All but one person from Bengaluru were reported to be male patients. Two deaths have been reported from Bengaluru; both of the deceased were 50 years old. Bidar has also reported two peopleâ€™s deaths in the district, both of whom had returned from Telangana. Meanwhile, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi reported one death each in the district. All patients whose deaths were reported on Wednesday passed away either on June 30 or July 1.

