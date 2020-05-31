61 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala, majority are inter-state returnees

Ten more areas have been added to the hotspot list, taking the tally to 116 areas.

Sixty-one new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kerala on Sunday. Twenty of these are people who returned from other countries, and 37 are those who came from other states. The remaining four cases are people who contracted the virus through contact.

Unlike the data in the last two days, there are no cases where the source of infection is unknown. As on Saturday, the source of infection in 50 cases between May 4 and 29 is yet to be traced.

There are now 670 people under treatment for the disease in Kerala. With 15 people testing negative, the number of recoveries has risen to 590. There have also been 10 deaths so far.

Palakkad district continues to have the most number of active cases in the state with 12 more people reporting positive on Sunday. There are 138 active cases in Palakkad now, followed by 114 cases in Kannur and 76 in Kasaragod.

In the last 24 hours, 3,099 samples have been sent for testing. So far, 67,371 samples, including augmented samples, have been sent for testing. Out of these, 64,093 samples have tested negative for coronavirus. Apart from this, the sentinel surveillance of 12,506 samples of health workers, migrant labourers and people who have more social interactions, has brought back 11,604 negative results.

There are now 1,34,654 people under observation in the state, out of which 1,33,413 are in home or institutional quarantine, and the others are in hospital.

The number of cases has been seeing a spike since the lockdown has been relaxed, to allow people from other countries and states to come to their homes in Kerala. As on Sunday, 1,31,651 people have returned through flights, seaports, check posts and trains. Out of these, 19,622 people have come via flights, while lakhs more are expected to return in the coming days.

Considering the spike in new cases, 10 more places have been added to the hotspot list, taking the total tally to 116.

