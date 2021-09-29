60 students in Bengaluru residential school test positive for coronavirus, school shut

The students are under quarantine at the premises of the hostel, and the school has been shut down temporarily.

Over 60 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bengaluru, after a cluster was detected at a residential school near Electronic City. According to reports, the cluster was reported at the Sri Chaitanya Girlsâ€™ Residential School, and around 58 students are under quarantine at the premises of the hostel itself. One student is said to be under home quarantine while one has been admitted to a hospital with high fever. The school has been shut down temporarily, after the cases came to light.

Speaking to The News Minute, Bengaluru District Health Officer G Srinivas said, "On Sunday, one girl had fever, vomiting and diarrhea. The girl is from Bellary. When we conducted a test, she was COVID-19 positive and we admitted her to Bowring Hospital. Further, we conducted tests for 485 more students and 25 people tested positive in the Rapid Antigen Test. Further, 37 people tested positive when we conducted RT-PCR tests."

"All of them are asymptomatic and we have quarantined them at the hostel as per COVID-19 protocol. We are yet to identify the source of infection. None of the students had gone out and we have tried to trace every last person including the sanitary staff to see if anyone was the source, but we didn't find anything. It could be that they might have caught the infection outside before they came into the school, and it manifested later," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday registered 629 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29.74 lakh and 37,763 respectively, the Health Department said. A department bulletin said 782 people were discharged in the latest 24-hour period, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29.24 lakh. Active cases stood at 12,634. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 229 cases and six fatalities, it said. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major COVID-19 hotspot with 96 fresh infections and two deaths.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Mysuru (58), Udupi (39), Kodagu (30), Hassan (27) and Mandya and Tumakuru at 22 each. Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero COVID-19 related deaths. Twenty-three districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said. The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 5.51 crore, with 1.79 lakh people being inoculated on Tuesday, it said.

(With PTI inputs)