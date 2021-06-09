52-day trawling ban in Kerala to be in place from June 9

However, traditional fishing using inboard boats will be allowed during this period.

news Environment

The trawling ban enforced in Kerala with the aim of ensuring the prosperity of marine stock, will come into force on June 9 at midnight. The 52-day ban which prohibits fishing by trawling, will end on July 31 at midnight. During the said time period, mechanised fishing boats will not be allowed to venture into the sea and carry on fishing. Fisheries authorities have said that stringent action will be taken against violators. However, traditional fishing using inboard boats will be allowed during this time period. The trawling method involves extensive fishing of resources close to the sea floor using bottom trawl nets. The method often leads to over-exploitation of resources, experts say. The ban has also been enforced taking into account the spawning season of a wide variety of fishes.

The ban is applicable to double net trawling or pair trawling using two nets as well. "Fishing boats from other states which fish from the Kerala coast are required to leave the state coast before the ban starts," a statement from the Fisheries Department says. It adds that though inboard vehicles will be allowed for fishing, only one-carrier canoes will be permitted.

The Department has also announced that all mechanised fishing boats are to be stationed at fishing harbours across the state before June 9 midnight. "On July 31 at midnight, the boats can leave the harbour. Stringent action will be taken against boats that do not stick to this schedule," the statement says. It adds that control rooms have been opened in all coastal districts to aid fishers.

Meanwhile, traditional fishers have been asked to exercise caution while venturing into the sea. The Department has stated that inboard boats should have all safety equipment while venturing to the sea.

Read:

Keralaâ€™s monsoon trawling ban has become a bone of contention

How the Kerala govt plans to tackle coastal erosion and why experts disapprove