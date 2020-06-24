With 497 new COVID-19 cases, AP now has over 10,000 cases

The state now has 5,423 active cases, after a total of 4,779 patients recovered from the infection.

news Coronavirus

Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 cases with 497 fresh cases reported in the state in the last 24 hours. According to reports, there were at least 10 deaths of COVID-19 patients in the state.

While it took close to three months from March for the first 5,000 COVID-19 cases to emerge in the state, the second 5,000 came in just 15 days.

The 10,331 COVID-10 cases in AP includes 8,306 locals, 1,660 from other states and 365 foreign returnees. The state now has 5,423 active cases, after a total of 4,779 patients recovered from the infection.

With 10 fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll mounted to 129 on Wednesday, the highest in a day so far, according to the latest bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 497 new cases were reported, taking the tally of infections to 10,331 in the state, while 146 patients were discharged from hospitals.

While Kurnool district has reported four COVID-19 deaths, Krishna reported three, Guntur two deaths and Srikakulam one death in the last 24 hours. Anantapur district registered the highest number of cases at 90, taking the overall tally to 1,028.

Krishna district topped the state with a total of 43 COVID-19 deaths. Kurnool stood second with 42 patients succumbing to the disease.

Anantapur is the third district in the state, after Kurnool (1,483) and Krishna (1,132), to cross the 1,000-cases mark. Of the 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh, Srikakulam district did not report any new cases in the preceding 24 hours.

The overall positive cases among returnees from other states is 1,624, including 653 active cases and 971 discharged patients.

Meanwhile, positive cases detected among foreign returnees also continues to increase in Andhra Pradesh. On Wednesday, eight samples of Kuwait returnees tested positive for the coronavirus, three from Kazakhstan, and one case from Saudi Arabia.

The cases among foreign returnees totals to 364, with 79 persons recovered and discharged. As of Wednesday, 285 patients in this category are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

So far Andhra has tested 7,50,234 people i.e. 14,049 tests per million. With the highest number of tests, the state has a 1.38% positivity rate and 46.26% recovery rate and a 1.25% mortality rate.