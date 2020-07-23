Of 4764 new cases in Karnataka, over 2000 are from Bengaluru

Of the 1,780 recoveries in Karnataka on Wednesday, 812 patients are from Bengaluru.

The Karnataka on Wednesday reported 4,764 cases of the novel coronavirus, which takes the total cases in the state to 75,833. This is the highest single-day spike in the state. A total of 47,069 patients are under treatment for COVID-19 in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported the highest number of cases in the state with 2,050 new cases. This takes the total reported cases in the city to 36,996. The total active cases in Karnatakaâ€™s capital city stands at 27,969. The government has recently decided against imposing lockdowns in any part of the state, following a week-long lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and three other districts in the state following rising cases of COVID-19 in these districts.

Other districts reported less than 300 cases each on Wednesday. Udupi reported 281 cases, taking the total positive cases in the district to 2,686.

Udupi reported 281 cases taking the active cases to 910, while Balagavi reported 219 new cases, taking total cases in this district to 1,315. With 175 new cases, the total COVID-19 cases in Kalaburagi stands at 3,991.

The other districts that reported over 100 cases are Dakshina Kannada (162), Dharwada (158), Mysuru (145), Bengaluru Rural (139), Raichur (135), Ballari (134) and Chikkaballapura (110). The other districts reported less than 100 cases.

Karnataka reported 55 deaths on Wednesday. With this, 1,519 people who have succumbed to the deadly disease in the state. Of the 55 fatalities, 15 were reported in Bengaluru, while Mysuru and Dharwada each reported five deaths. Haveri reported four deaths in the district.

A total of 618 people are on ventilators while undergoing treatment. In Bengaluru, 336 patients are in intensive care units (ICU). In Kalaburagi, 37 patients are in ICU, while 35 are in Dharwada. Ballari reported 21 patients in ICUs. Other districts reported that there were less than 20 people in ventilators in the district.

A total of 1,780 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries in the state to 27,239. Bengaluru reported most of these discharges, with 812 discharges. Bidar reported 182 recoveries.

On Wednesday, the government decided to do away with the system of publishing the details of patients who test positive for the virus. With the demographic details, the bulletin used to run more than 100 pages. Previous bulletins used to have the contact history of the patient. However, the recent bulletins mostly had information stating that the â€˜contact under tracingâ€™, implying that the government was yet to find the source of infection.