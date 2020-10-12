4623 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Bengaluru, city tally rises to 2.81 lakh

The city has reported fewer cases than only New Delhi in India, which has registered a total tally of 3,06,559, the BBMP's bulletin stated.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Bengaluru Urban registered 4,623 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total tally to 2,81,557, overtaking the city of Mumbai, which has reported 2,27,276 total cases so far. The city has reported fewer cases than only New Delhi in India, which has registered a total tally of 3,06,559. Bengaluru has 66,854 active cases with a positivity rate of 13.43%, higher than the state's average of 11.93%, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said in it's daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Out of the total 2.8 lakh cases, 2,11,358 have recovered from the coronavirus with 2,656, discharged in the last 24-hour period. The city reported 24 deaths due to the virus on Sunday, taking its toll to 5,364 since the pandemic broke out in the southern state on March 8. The number of tests done so far stands at 20,96,118.

The list of containment zones has not been updated by the BBMP over the last few days and continues to remain at 18 active zones.

Meanwhile, reversing the trend after four consecutive days of surge, recovery of 10,107 patients outnumbered 9,523 new cases across Karnataka till Saturday night.

"With 10,107 recovering in the last 24 hours, 5,80,054 have been discharged till date from across the state, while its COVID-19 tally rose to 7,10,309, including 1,20,270 active cases and 75 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 9,966 so far," said the state health bulletin on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban accounted for about 50% of the state's caseload on Sunday.

Of the 904 intensive care units (ICUs), 353 are in Bengaluru district, followed by 93 in Dharwad, 78 in Ballari, 49 in Hassan and 29 in Kalaburagi. Of the 99,923 tests conducted, 38,731 are through rapid antigen detection and 61,192 were through RT-PCR.

In the new cases reported from the districts across the state, Mysuru saw 541 cases, followed by Hassan at 463, Chitradurga at 378, Belagavi at 331, Tumkakuru at 285, Mandya at 267, Dakshina Kannada at 265 and Ballari at 226.

Among those discharged in the districts, Tumakuru saw 1,072 recover, followed by Kalaburagi at 806, Uttara Kannada at 597, Davangere at 438, Hassan at 420, Ballari at 376, Mysuru at 331, Chitradurga at 318 and Bengaluru Rural at 301.

With IANS inputs