435 students at IIM-Bangalore placed, offers from TCS, Byjuâ€™s, Microsoft and more

All the students graduating the two-year MBA course of the state-run Indian Institute of Management (IIM-B) got placement offers from globally reputed firms, an official said on Monday. Major companies like Ola, BYJUâ€™s, Tata Consultancy Services, Deutsche Bank have offered jobs to the instituteâ€™s students.

Of the 165 offers by consulting firms, Accenture made 45 followed by Bain & Company with 25.

Similarly, top recruiters like McKinsey & Company made 18 offers, Boston Consulting Group made 13 offers, PricewaterhouseCoopers offered 10, Kearney offered nine positions, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) offered six, and Alvarez & Marsal, Arthur D Little and IBM Consulting made four offers each.

â€œGlobal professional services firm KPMG hired eight students; Ernst & Young, five; Deloitte, three; Auctus Advisors and Infosys Consulting, two each; and Miebach Consulting and Oliver Wyman, one each," said IIM-B Career Development Services Chairman U Dinesh Kumar.

In the IT and IT product management domain, 78 offers were made, including 12 by Microsoft, six each by Browserstack and Ola, five each by Byju's and UHG Optum, and three each by Adobe, Oracle, Razorpay and Sprinklr. In the e-commerce space, global e-tailer Amazon made 34 offers, and Paytm, Flipkart, Myntra and Cloudtail made 21 offers collectively.



In the finance domain, 67 offers were made, including 22 by Goldman Sachs, six by Kotak Mahindra, Avendus Capital and Citibank made five each, Wells Fargo gave four offers and Blackstone, Axis Bank, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank awarded 2 each.

For leadership tracks and general management positions, 47 offers were made by conglomerates, start-ups and other firms. RPG Group made 10 offers, followed by Vedanta at eight, Reliance at five, Capgemini and Navi Technologies at three each, and ABG, Adani Group, CK Birla Group, Machani Group, Tata Administrative Services and Tata Sky at two each.

Students opting for sales and marketing roles got 50 offers, including five each from Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Procter & Gamble, four each from Samsung and ITC. Concurrently, operations roles saw nine offers from Genpact (5), WNS Global services (3) and NatWest Group (1). The analytics sector rolled out 10 offers, with six by American Express and two each by EXL and Target Corporation.

"Companies from overseas locations like Amsterdam, Dubai and Singapore made offers across consulting, finance, international trading and business strategy," said the B-school's Career Development Services Manager Tapas Ranjan Pati.

Dinesh Kumar, in a statement, said that all 435 students of the 2019-21 two-year Post-Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), a master's level course for Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, got 481 offers during campus placements.