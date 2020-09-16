40% women looking for flexible job options that allow WFH: Survey

The survey by JobsForHer also revealed that women consider working from home and/or visiting the office only when required, as the best option in a post-COVID world.

In a survey conducted among 1000 women professionals and job seekers, over 40% consider ‘flexible options that allow a certain amount of work from home’ in the post-COVID world as the deciding factor when it comes to taking up a job.

The option of working from home and/or visiting the office only when required is the best one according to them as they adapt to the changing corporate world and family needs.

The survey was conducted by JobsForHer, an online career platform for women.

To understand how women job seekers are viewing the recent shift to virtual recruitment, another survey that was conducted on the platform showed that out of 1000+ respondents, 90% women were comfortable with the virtual hiring process as it saves time and is convenient because it opens up plenty of other opportunities to attend interviews at otherwise far-away locations thereby cutting down on the commute.

Speaking on the findings, Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO, JobsForHer, said, “This in tandem with the 62% increase in job applications that JobsForHer saw on its platform between April and July and a 55% average increase in the number of work-from-home jobs posted by companies. We hope to see more companies hire capable women professionals to fill their roles in the coming months.”

Realising the need for online recruitment, JobsForHer also announced its virtual career event – HerRising 2020 for women professionals across the country on September 19.

“With over 3000 women and 50+ companies participating in this event, it is heartening to note that despite the pandemic, candidates and employers are stepping up to the challenge,” Neha added.

Companies including Citrix, PepsiCo, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, Marvell, Providence, One Advanced, KAS, Northern Trust, Micron, Indigene and Blue Yonder, have come on board for HerRising 2020 to connect with and hire potential women candidates online.