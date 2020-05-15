40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hyderabad

Besides 40 cases in Hyderabad, neighbouring Ranga Reddy district reported five cases while two migrants also tested positive.

COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad rose again as the city accounted for 40 of the 47 total cases of coronavirus reported by Telangana on Thursday. The state's total tally now stands at 1,414.

Though the administration has been focused on containing the spread of the virus in the state's capital, the city has continued to witness an increase in cases during the last several days.

Besides the 40 cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region, neighbouring Ranga Reddy district reported five cases while two migrants also tested positive.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 13 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery. This took the number of total recoveries to 952. The number of active cases now stands at 428.

No deaths were reported on Thursday. The death toll remains at 34. According to data released by the Health Department, 27 of those who died of COVID-19 in the state were male while the remaining were female.

Age-wise distribution of the deceased also shows that about 80 percent of them were aged above 50 years. A child in the 0-9 year age group and a man in 30-39 group were also among the deceased.

The data shows that five of those who died were in the 40-49 age group while there were nine in the 50-59 age group. Seven of the dead were aged between 60 and 69 years while nine belonged to the 70-79 age group.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Eatala Rajender, who held a video conference with medical officers in districts and also Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), urged them to look for symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) during door-to-door surveys in villages, an official release said.

He urged the health personnel to be more alert in identifying possible cases as many people are coming to the state in the wake of relaxations given during the lockdown.

He said those who are coming to the state from different places should be put in home quarantine for 14 days and that those who have symptoms of COVID-19 should be tested.

