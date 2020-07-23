4-yr-old found on board bus in Telangana, police reunite girl with family within hours

The police are yet to ascertain how the girl boarded a bus which was heading to Birkur from Bodhan town.

A four-year-old girl child was reunited with her mother, hours after she went missing from her home in Telangana on Tuesday. The Rudrur police in Bodhan sub-division of Nizamabad district rescued the baby in less than five hours and handed her over to the family.

On Tuesday, Soundarya, a four-year-old child, ended up at the Bodhan RTC (Road Transport Corporation) bus stand and managed to get on a bus which was heading to Birkur. The woman conductor of the vehicle spotted the girl alone, unaccompanied by an adult, as she was issuing tickets.

The conductor, who presumed that the girl may be missing, handed her over to RTC officials in Rudrur. In minutes, RTC officials informed local police authorities who then pursued her case and finally traced her family in Bodhan town.

Speaking to TNM, Rudrur Sub-Inspector (SI) Ravinder said that they are yet to ascertain how the girl reached the bus stand, which is around two km away from her place in Bellal road in the town.

The SI said that it took hours to figure out the address to the childâ€™s home as she was unable to properly pronounce the area where she lived.

He added, "Our team travelled around the town in a patrol vehicle with the baby, asking people if they had seen her passing through the area."

"She somehow told the streetâ€™s name and recognised the area where she lived. Even as our team reached there, her mother was searching for her. She was so happy as we had handed the baby back to her," he further said.

The officials have also counselled babys' mother Sattevva. The police's quick action earned appreciation from many people.

On Tuesday, earlier this week, the Medak police in Telangana rescued a five-year-old boy who had gone missing from home, within hours. A â€˜Blue Coltâ€™ team united the boy with his parents following a complaint on â€˜Dial 100â€™.

Over 2,700 children, including several minor girls, were rescued by Hyderabad city police earlier this year under the union governmentâ€™s â€˜Operation Smileâ€™ programme