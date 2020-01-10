37% Swiggy's part-time delivery partners are students working to fund their education

The survey by Swiggy also revealed that 28% are saving money with the goal of buying a house or car of their own.

At least 37% of Swiggy’s part-time delivery partners are students working to fund their education, a report said on Thursday.

Food delivery major Swiggy recently conducted a poll to discover the various aspirations and motivations of about 16,000 part-time delivery partners who login into the app for about 4-8 hours every day.

According to the report, 29% have another full-time job and moonlight as delivery partners to meet their own and their families' financial goals and 20% have another part-time job on the side.

10% are entrepreneurs and run their own business while working with Swiggy to relive stress of erratic earnings from their business, and 29% are primary earning members of their household, the survey found.

Talking about their aspirations, 33% delivery partners aim to grow into the role of fleet managers with Swiggy itself, like some of their counterparts have.

According to the report, 20% delivery partners aim to land a full-time, regular job eventually and 8% are fuelled by wanderlust and want to travel across India.

Another 8% are the young and responsible ones who are selflessly saving money to fund their siblings' wedding, the report added.

The findings from the poll also revealed that a small but significant minority of 12% opened bank accounts for the first time post joining Swiggy, highlighting financial independence for these partners.