3.32 lakh new cases in India in 24 hours, highest single-day surge in the world

The number of active cases in India has increased to 24,28,616.

India reported a record single-day high of 3,32,739 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase ever recorded in any country across the world. India is reeling from a deadly second wave of COVID-19, with many states grappling with shortages of oxygen supply and medicines.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,62,63,695. Active cases in the country have crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83. 92 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36,48,159, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 1.50 crore on April 19.

According to the ICMR, 27,44,45,653 samples have been tested up to April 22 with 17,40,550 samples being tested on Thursday. India will be opening up vaccination for all those above 18 years of age from May 1, and the registrations for the same will begin on the CoWIN portal from April 28.

The Union Health Ministry has issued an updated 'Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients' recommending emergency use authorisation of remdesivir for patients with moderate to severe diseases, requiring supplemental oxygen, within 10 days of onset of symptoms. The guidance note comes in the wake of increasing demand for tocilizumab, remdesivir and plasma, as the COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

The guidelines stated that tocilizumab (a drug that modifies the immune system or its functioning) may be considered in patients with significantly raised inflammatory markers and not improving despite the use of steroids with there being no active bacterial/fungal/tubercular infection.

They also recommended off-label use of convalescent plasma only in the early moderate disease, preferably within seven days of symptom onset, stating that "no use after seven days" and only on the availability of high titre donor plasma.

Under emergency use authorisation (EUA), remdesivir may be considered for only those patients with moderate to severe diseases (requiring supplemental oxygen) within 10 days of onset of symptoms. It is not recommended for those with severe renal impairment or hepatic dysfunction, the guidelines stated.