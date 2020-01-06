32-yr-old man arrested for allegedly misbehaving with pregnant techie in Hyderabad

Crime

The police said that the accused had worked at a software firm in the United States, but had returned to Hyderabad a few years ago.

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Madhapur police in Hyderabad on Saturday after he allegedly misbehaved with a pregnant woman techie. The accused has been identified as Chandrakanth, a resident of Ayyappa Society and an unemployed software engineer.

According to reports, the incident took place when the 27-year-old woman, who was working the night shift, had gone out for dinner with her husband, who also worked at an office nearby, and was returning to her office late on Thursday.

The woman told reporters later that the accused walked up to her from behind and touched her inappropriately as she was talking on the phone. She said that she turned back and slapped him, but the accused claimed that he didn't do anything and hit her back.

“I screamed for help and some people standing nearby came to my rescue. On their suggestion, I called the police and dialled '100'," the woman said.

A police patrol vehicle arrived at the spot within the next ten minutes and took Chandrakanth into custody.

Investigation officials are ascertaining if the incident was caught on CCTV cameras. The police also said that the accused had worked at a software firm in the United States, but had returned to Hyderabad a few years ago.

The woman added that the family members of the accused had requested her to withdraw the police complaint, but she refused to do so, as she wanted it to be a lesson to others as well.

A case has been registered against Chandrakanth under Sections 354A (Sexual harassment) and 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC. He was presented in front of a local magistrate on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

The Hyderabad police have asked women to 'dial 100' in case of any emergency. Authorities can also be contacted via the Hyderabad police's 'Hawk-Eye' app.

Read: From ‘Baigan’ to biryani, Hyderabadi humour on display at anti-CAA protest