308 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 3 deaths in Bengaluru city

Bengaluru Urban district has reported 18 new cases, of which 14 are contact cases.

Karnataka has reported 308 new COVID-19 cases on Monday bringing the total reported cases in the state to 5,760. Out of the 308 new cases reported, 277 were interstate passengers. Out of the interstate passengers, 267 were from Maharashtra.

Karnataka has reported 3 new deaths attributed to coronavirus. The deceased are all reported to be from Bengaluru Urban district and two people did not seem to have had any co-morbidities.

Patient 4851 was a 67 year old man who was diagnosed with influenza like illness. He had the known comorbidity of heart disease. He was admitted to the hospital on June 4, and died on June 8.

Patient 5335 was a 48 year old woman who was diagnosed with influenza like illness. She complained of fever and breathlessness. She was admitted to a private hospital on June 4, and died on June 5.

Patient 5468 was a 65 year old woman, who complained of giddiness and breathlessness. She was diagnosed with severe acute respiratory infection. She was admitted to a private hospital on June 4, and was taken to another hospital on June 5, where she passed away, according to the government bulletin.

Bengaluru Urban district has reported 18 new cases, of which 14 are contact cases. The rest are two patients with influenza-like-illness (ILI), one patient with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI), and one Tamil Nadu returnee respectively.

Kalaburagi has reported 99 new cases, the highest number of new cases from any district. Out of these, all the new reported cases are Maharashtra returnees, according to the bulletin. This brings the total active cases in the district to 539.

Yadgiri district has 66 new cases, of which all have been reported to be returnees from Maharashtra. Udupi, which has previously reported large cases, has now reported 45 new cases, all but one are from Maharashtra. One person who tested positive in Udupi is under contact tracing.

Bidar has reported 48 new cases. Out of this, most are from Maharashtra, 4 are from Telangana, and 3 patients were contacts of previous patients. Other districts reported single digit cases.

There are currently 14 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU), out of which the maximum are in Bengaluru urban (7 patients). 4 patients are on ventilators in Kalaburagi, and one each in Dharwad, Tumakuru and Mandya districts.

There have been 387 total discharges on Monday, bring the total discharges in the state to 2,519. Udupi has reported the maximum discharges at 215. This is after the district had reported the most COVID cases, and new patients had to be taken to the neighbouring district hospitals to be treated.