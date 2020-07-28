30% Indian women say more opportunities needed at leadership level: Survey

The JobsForHer survey, which gathered opinions of over 2500 women, showed an overwhelming need for policy changes at the leadership level.

Atom Women

Nearly 30% of women respondents have stated that there is a need for more opportunities to be created at the leadership level for women to make it to the top. 21.5% of the women surveyed also said that they often look for a professional networking platform through which they can connect with like-minded women for better career prospects and growth.

JobsForHer, an online career platform for women, recently conducted the poll around women in leadership positions. The study was aimed at gaining a better understanding of the needs and aspirations of women professionals in senior-level roles. The poll comes consequent to the recent HerKey Club Virtual Conclave, a members-only club focused on nurturing women who display leadership skills.

Further, the survey noted that 19.8% of the women surveyed sought more women-specific leadership programs, and close to 15% wanted to eliminate any kind of bias, both conscious and unconscious, and enable the growth of sensitised organisations. 14.10% of women also stated that formal mentorship and sponsorship programs will enable them to achieve better progress at the workplace.

Speaking on the survey, Neha Bagaria, Founder and CEO, JobsForHer said, “It is as clear as daylight that women need a forum to connect and engage with each other to help them climb the corporate ladder. It is incredibly impressive to see more women stepping up to voice their opinions to make the workplace more women-friendly. As an online job portal catering specifically to women, we look forward to helping more women make it to leadership positions and establishing themselves as successful professionals.”

The first virtual HerKey Conclave by JobsForHer was held recently with 150+ rising women leaders logging in from across the world to network and learn from women leaders in the business world.