3 injured in Vijayawada after car set ablaze over real estate dispute

The motive behind the incident was a real estate dispute among four partners.

Three people suffered burn injuries in Andhra's Vijayawada on Monday evening after the car they were in was set ablaze by miscreants. All three were shifted to a local hospital after being rescued by locals and fire department staff from the scene. One person is said to be critical. According to reports, the motive behind the incident seems to be a real estate dispute among four partners.

The injured were identified as Krishna Reddy, Gangadhar and Nagavalli. According to Patamata police the three along with one Venugopal Reddy were into real estate and selling cars for the last few years.

According to a Times of India report, around 3 pm Venugopal Reddy stepped out of the car with the keys following an argument over a business matter. He then locked the car. Minutes later, Venugopal reportedly came with a few associates and poured petrol all over the vehicle and set it on fire. However, locals and the fire department helped rescue the trio, who suffered injuries.

Two of the injured -- Gundagutti Gangadhar and his wife Nagavalli were said to have come out with partial burns, while another person Krishna Reddy sustained 60 per cent burns.

Fire engine reached the spot and doused off the flames and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harshvardan Raju visited the scene of offence. A case of attempt to murder was registered and investigation is underway.

Primary inquiries by the police revealed that the issue broke out over purchasing of the land and money matters. According to reports, Gangadhar and Nagavalli of Vijayawada have taken a loan from Venogopal Reddy of Ramachandrapuram of Mangalagiri in Guntrur district. Venugopal called them to discuss a land deal in Vijayawada when an argument arose.

Gangadhar owns a business of selling old cars in BRTS Road of Vijayawada. Around a crore worth of transactions were reportedly taking place between Venogopal Reddy and Gangadhar. Krishna Reddy who is critically injured is said to have accompanied Gangadhar.