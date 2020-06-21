3 Bengaluru men die in road accident while doing stunts on two-wheelers

The traffic police statement said while one of the vehiclesâ€”- a Honda Deo scooter had a number plate KA-03-JS-0623, the other vehicle a Yamaha RX did not have a number plate.

A joy ride turned tragic for three young men in Bengaluru. The trio died in a road accident in Bengaluru on Sunday morning allegedly after they attempted to perform stunts on their motorbikes.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 6:30 am in the morning on the Ballari Road (which leads to the Kempegowda International Airport) when two bikes involving that these three men were on collided near the Jakkur Air Field. Police said the youngsters were doing wheelies on their bikes. Both the vehicles were going from Yehalanka towards Hebbal.

The victims have been identified as Mohammed Aadi Ayaan, (16), Maaj Ahmad Khan (17) and Syed Riyaz (22). All the men were residents of Govindapura.

Bengaluru Traffic Police authority said that one of the two wheelers involved in this tragedy did not have a number plate.

Yehalanka police have registered a first information report (FIR) under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and has begun investigation. The FIR has been registered under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed). 304(A) [ Causing death by negligence.]. 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.) and 189 (Threat of injury to public servant) of IPC.

In the same stretch of the road another fatal accident was reported in June 2019. In that instance, a speeding government-run-ambulance had jumped the median on the Ballari road and hit a car coming from the opposite side of the road.

While the ambulance was heading towards Yelahanka, the car was moving towards Hebbal.

As a result of the accident, all the five passengers in the car had died.