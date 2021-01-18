29-yr-old woman suffers reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad, hospitalised

Two more persons, who were inoculated on Monday, also suffered reactions immediately.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Three instances of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) were reported from Telangana, said the Health Department officials on Monday. While one person, a 29-year-old woman, received the vaccine on January 16, two others developed a reaction to the vaccine hours after getting the shot on Monday.

The patient, who received the COVID-19 vaccine on January 16, complained of vomiting, weakness, giddiness on January 17. She was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital immediately. Officials say that the patientâ€™s health is reportedly stable as of Monday evening.

Of the two other persons who developed symptoms, one suffered giddiness and the other suffered seizure, reported The New Indian Express. Both the persons were hospitalised and their condition is reportedly stable.

In the first instance that was reported, a 29-year-old Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), identified as Naveena, had received Covishield, the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), at 2 pm from the Uppal PHC on January 16. In their statement to the press, the Telangana Health department said that Naveena began suffering general weakness, giddiness and vomiting on January 17. She was brought to Gandhi Hospital and moved to the 7th floor where the hospital has a dedicated COVID-19 ward.

The Health Department said that the AEFI team, consisting of doctors who are on special duty, has examined Naveena. The bulletin said that her temperature and pulse are normal so far and that her Blood Pressure (BP) and oxygen saturation is at 100% in room air (without separate oxygen supply). Naveenaâ€™s condition is said to be stable at present.

According to reports, about 447 adverse events have been reported across India following the immunisation programme against COVID-19, which began on January 16. Most of the effects observed so far are fever, headache, nausea, mild allergic reaction and giddiness. Authorities have, meanwhile, maintained that protocols are in place for reporting any side-effects and for their management.

Telangana had begun the vaccine roll-out for the healthcare and sanitation workers. On day one of the vaccination drive, the state had reportedly recorded about 20 instances of minor reactions to the vaccines, and no adverse reactions were recorded initially.