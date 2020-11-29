‘28th rank state trying to teach lessons to 5th rank state’: KCR on Adityanath's visit

Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as he addressed a huge public meeting at the LB Stadium on Saturday ahead of the GHMC polls.

news GHMC Election 2020

“Some divisive forces are entering Hyderabad and disturbing the peace and tranquillity of the city,” said Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as he addressed a huge public meeting at the LB Stadium on Saturday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal polls. The comment comes in the light of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit to Hyderabad to campaign for the BJP in the GHMC elections. Hyderabad is set to go to polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.

"Some divisive forces are trying to enter Hyderabad and create havoc in the city. Are we going to allow it? Are we going to lose our peace? My dear brothers and sisters of Hyderabad, as Chief Minister of Telangana, I am appealing earnestly, please come forward and support TRS, which is a progressive thinking party. Please save Hyderabad from these divisive forces," he said addressing a public meeting, apparently referring to BJP.

Taking a jab at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls for BJP, KCR said the northern state, which is in 28th position in terms of per capita income, was trying to teach lessons to Telangana, which is in the fifth position.

Meanwhile, at a public meeting in the city on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "A few people asked me whether we could rename Hyderabad as Baghyanagar. I said, why not! If Faizabad and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh can become Ayodhya and Prayagraj respectively, Hyderabad can again become 'Bhagyanagar’. This election is to make the 'Bhagya' (fortune) of Bhagyanagar," said Adityanath.

He also said, "If the fund of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi can reach the accounts of 12 crore farmers, then why has the KCR not directly sent the money into the accounts of those affected by the flood? Why was the liberty to loot given to TRS activists? These things tell that the government's intention was not clear."

Referring to the recent floods in the city, the Telan gana CM alleged that the Union government did not give even Rs 13 though the state had requested for Rs 1,300 crore as assistance.

He slammed the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, saying that it is selling successfully-run Public Sector Undertakings such as LIC, Railways and BHEL.

Stating that he has no bosses in New Delhi, KCR said that the opponents were making derogatory statements against him, which cannot provoke him.

On BJP’s national leaders coming to campaign in the GHMC polls, KCR asked, "Is this a municipal election or national election? A galaxy of leaders of that party is coming from all states."

The Chief Minister also said that he has a dream of supplying water round the clock in Hyderabad, which he wants to fulfil in the future, provided “god blesses him” and the people cooperate.

He said the scheme of 20,000 litres of free water has also been extended to apartment residents. "Any programme that TRS does, there will be no discrimination on the lines of caste, creed or religion," KCR said.

The CM also promised that Rs 10,000 crore would be set aside every year to de-clog the city's drains and repair the drainage and sewage systems. He also said that industries, which are in the middle of the cities by virtue of the city outgrowing their earlier exterior location, will be relocated to avoid pollution.

"We have treated every person living in Hyderabad as our child. Since the past seven years, their safety has been our responsibility. We have not made any discrimination in terms of religion or caste," Rao added.

Watch : CM KCR address in the recent public meeting