28-yr-old doctor at Hyderabadâ€™s Gandhi Hospital dies of heart attack

The young doctor, who had recently completed his senior residency, suddenly collapsed on November 17 and died of a major heart attack.

news Death

The death of a 28-year-old doctor in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad has sent his colleagues and the medical fraternity into shock. Dr T Purna Chandra Guptha, who had just completed his senior residence in general surgery, reportedly died from cardiac arrest. On the evening of Wednesday, November 17, doctors held a small vigil to mourn the demise of their colleague. A poster was put up at the premises of Gandhi Hospital which said, "The world has lost an incredible doctor. You have our sincere condolences, our deepest sympathies, and our unending love. Rest in Peace."

In a statement, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) said, "We are deeply grieving to know about the sudden, untimely demise of our beloved Dr Purna Chandra Gupta, MS General Surgery at Gandhi Hospital, due to a massive cardiac arrest. He is ever smiling, passionate and great at heart who cares for everyone. Your loss is irreplaceable, your smile is unforgettable and your love is unconditional. You may depart from us but you are still alive in our hearts and minds, through us, you live on. May your soul rest in peace brother and deepest condolences and strength to your family and loved ones."

Doctors of Gandhi Hospital are grieving the death of Dr Purna Chandra who died of heart attack at the young age of 28.

Shocking and tragic. pic.twitter.com/DR0xRuZ27c â€” Donita Jose (@DonitaJose) November 17, 2021

According to Telangana Today, Dr Purna Chandra was with his colleagues at the Gandhi Hospital campus on the morning of Wednesday, November 17 when he suddenly collapsed. He was then reportedly shifted to the Acute Medical Care (AMC) of the hospital and was given CPR. Despite the doctorsâ€™ efforts, Dr Purna Chandra did not respond to the treatment and was declared dead due to a major heart attack. His colleagues reportedly said that the young doctor had complained of slight chest pain and an upset stomach on Tuesday, November 16.

According to The Hindu, the reason for Dr Purna Chandraâ€™s sudden cardiac arrest at such a young age is yet to be ascertained. According to a study conducted by a team led by a senior cardiologist from KIMS hospital Dr B Hygriv Rao in 18 health centers across India, 25% of heart attacks were among people below 40 years, The Hindu reported, with the cardiologist noting that while sudden deaths due to heart attacks among younger people are not uncommon, the reasons for this are yet to be understood.