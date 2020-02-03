2,500 families evacuated in Katrenikona, East Godavari due to gas leak from rig well

As the pressure of the leakage is high, officials have cut power supply in a 10 km radius from the leakage spot, and have restricted vehicles passing through the village on Monday.

Tension prevails in Uppidi village, Katrenikona mandal in East Godavari district, due to a high pressure gas leakage from a rig well which was previously maintained by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC). As the pressure of the leakage is high, officials have evacuated the villagers, cut power supply within a 10 km radius from the leakage spot, and prohibited vehicles passing through the village on Monday.

To contain the leakage, a 40-personnel team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 40-personnel team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 40-personnel team of ONGC, 50-member police and 50-member firefighter team has been deployed. An expert team from Mumbai is also being flown down. Teams from Tatipaka and West Godavari have also been called in to handle the crisis.

Still gas is leaking like this in east Godavari of Andhra... if it catches fire who is responsible? village called UPPUDI was vacated and went into govt refief camp (a school )... due to no persons in the village, some thieves looted the houses @dhanyarajendran pic.twitter.com/PJVoxd7D27 February 3, 2020

According to officials, since Sunday night, there has been a leakage following which the villagers panicked and alerted the police.

Speaking to TNM, Katrenikona Tahsildar, GVS Prasad said, “The leakage from the well was caused by the poor work of the staff. Earlier this week, the staff carried out operations in the well.” The well is presently being maintained by PFH Oil and Natural Gas company.

The people r paying price for Gas companies negligence ?

East Godavari dist Of Andhra pradesh ONGC Gas pipeline line leak - Heavy gas leak . Villages being vacated. If it catches fire , what will happen @RGVzoomin @dhanyarajendran @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/f0lNSwIaDR — Lokesh journo (@Lokeshpaila) February 2, 2020

“The leakage is at a high pressure, so it is becoming difficult to contain the leakage. However, since the leakage is of hydrocarbon, it is less flammable. We have evacuated 2,500 families from Uppidi and the nearby hamlets and shifted them to a relief camp,” the Tahsildar said.

The villagers have been shifted to Cheyuru, which is 8 km away from Uppidi.

“We had asked the villagers to stop cooking as it could ignite the fire, before shifting them to the camp. Vehicles have also been restricted in the area,” Prasad said.

Presently, the teams are trying to use mud and water to contain the leakage. “After this, we will put a cap on the leakage point,” explained Prasad.