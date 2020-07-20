2014 out of Bengaluruâ€™s 6160 containment zones are in Bengaluru South

Shanthala Nagara topped the list of wards that with 113 new cases reported on July 19.

Bengaluru reported 2,156 new cases of COVID-19 on July 19. However, the number of active containment zones in the city has not increased in the past 24 hours and continues to be at 6,160. The War Room report of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on July 19 shows that Bengaluru South has 2,014 active containment zones, followed by 1,056 in Bengaluru East, 976 in Bengaluru West, 733 in Bommanahalli, 405 in RR Nagara, 358 in Mahadevapura, 262 in Yelahanka and 103 in Dasarahalli.

Forty-four wards in Bengaluru South, 41 wards in Bengaluru West, 30 in East Zone, 15 in Bommanahalli, 11 in Mahadevapura and eight wards in Yelahanka currently have over 50 active cases of coronavirus.

In Bengaluru, as per the BBMPâ€™s data, there are 7,746 streets where a COVID-19 positive case has been reported, 945 are apartment complexes with a COVID-19 case, 25 slums have COVID-19 cases and there is one hotel in Bengaluru which has been demarcated as a containment zone.

Over the past ten days, Bengaluru East has reported 522 cases, Bengaluru South reported 491 cases, West Zone has reported 370, Bommanahalli 204 new cases, Mahadevapura 134, 140 in RR Nagara, 100 in Yelahanka and Dasarahalli has reported 31, as of July 19.

Bengaluru East has reported 26% of the cases that were reported in the city in the past 24 hours, South has reported 25%, West 19%, Bommanahalli 10%, RR Nagara and Mahadevapura both contributed to 7% of the new cases, Yelahanka 5%, and Dasarahalli has 1% of the new cases in Bengaluru.

On Sunday, July 19, 2,125 new cases took Bengaluruâ€™s tally to 31,777 positive cases till date. The city also saw 36 deaths, taking the number of deaths in the city to 667.

On Sunday, July 19, 2,125 new cases took Bengaluruâ€™s tally to 31,777 positive cases till date. The city also saw 36 deaths, taking the number of deaths in the city to 667.

Bengaluru has 24,316 active COVID-19 cases. 6,793 people have recovered in the city till date.

Karnataka saw 4,120 new cases on Sunday and 91 deaths were recorded across the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 63,772 and the total number of deaths to 1,331.