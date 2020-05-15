20 people who returned to Mangaluru from Dubai in repatriation flight test positive

All passengers who returned in the flight were quarantined in hotels identified by the district administrations in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka government has confirmed that 20 persons who returned to Mangaluru from Dubai in the in repatriation flight which arrived on Tuesday, have tested positive for COVID-19.

All passengers who returned in the flight were quarantined by the Dakshina Kannada district administration in hotels identified by them. They have now been shifted to designated hospitals in Mangaluru and Udupi.

Of the 20 patients, 15 patients are from Dakshina Kannada district while 5 patients are from Udupi district. Upon their arrival at the Mangaluru International Airport, people from Dakshina Kannada were quarantined in hotels in the district while people from Udupi were transported to Udupi and quarantined in hotels and hostels there.