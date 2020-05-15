The Karnataka government has confirmed that 20 persons who returned to Mangaluru from Dubai in the in repatriation flight which arrived on Tuesday, have tested positive for COVID-19.
All passengers who returned in the flight were quarantined by the Dakshina Kannada district administration in hotels identified by them. They have now been shifted to designated hospitals in Mangaluru and Udupi.
Of the 20 patients, 15 patients are from Dakshina Kannada district while 5 patients are from Udupi district. Upon their arrival at the Mangaluru International Airport, people from Dakshina Kannada were quarantined in hotels in the district while people from Udupi were transported to Udupi and quarantined in hotels and hostels there.
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Dakshina Kannada rose to 43 while the cases in Udupi rose to 8. This is the first time in 47 days that a coronavirus case has been reported from Udupi district.
In all, 179 passengers had returned to Mangaluru in the flight arranged on Wednesday including 38 pregnant women. 49 of the passengers were from Udupi district while 125 passengers were from Dakshina Kannada district.
Passengers from Dakshina Kannada were given the option of choosing between 4 budget hotels, 7 medium range hotels, 5 high range hotels, a hostel and two temple lodging facilities in Dharmasthala and Subramanya.
With the reports of international passengers returning positive, the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1032. On Friday, cases were reported in Dakshina Kannada 16, Bengaluru Urban 13, Udupi 5, Bidar 3, Hassan 3, Chitradurga 2, Shivamogga 1, Kolar 1, and Bagalkote 1.
476 patients infected by the virus have recovered completely in the state while 35 patients who tested positive succumbed to death.