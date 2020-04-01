2 succumb to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, first deaths recorded in state

There are 103 active cases in the state as of Wednesday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Two people who tested positive for coronavirus disease in Uttar Pradesh have succumbed to the disease.

The samples of a 25-year-old man from Basti who died two days ago returned positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The man was admitted to the BRD Medical College here on Sunday and he was suffering from kidney and liver problems, the institute's principal Ganesh Kumar said.

"The sample of the patient was found positive for the coronavirus," an official of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) said in Lucknow.

"Here, six people, including doctors and paramedical staff, who came in contact with the man have been quarantined. The driver of the ambulance and the deceased's brother-in-law in Gorakhpur are also quarantined," District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan told reporters.

The deceased was suffering from liver and kidney ailments for the last three months, college principal Kumar said.

"The man was admitted here (BRD Medical College) on Sunday at 3.15 pm and after his death, it was confirmed that he was coronavirus positive," Pandiyan told reporters.

"He was being treated at the Basti district hospital and other places for the last three months. He had renal failure and he was immuno-compromised. He was having some breathing problems and as per protocol, his blood sample was taken and sent for a test in Gorakhpur and he was found COVID-19 positive," he said.

Later, his sample was sent to KGMU Lucknow for a second opinion and there too it was confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive, Pandiyan said.

The second person to succumb to the disease was a 72-year-old man from Meerut who died on Wednesday at around 1 pm. He had recently travelled from Amaravati and reportedly infected 16 others.

The state has reported a total of 103 active cases as of Wednesday with 2 deaths reported so far.