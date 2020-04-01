Two people who tested positive for coronavirus disease in Uttar Pradesh have succumbed to the disease.
The samples of a 25-year-old man from Basti who died two days ago returned positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The man was admitted to the BRD Medical College here on Sunday and he was suffering from kidney and liver problems, the institute's principal Ganesh Kumar said.
The deceased was suffering from liver and kidney ailments for the last three months, college principal Kumar said.
"The man was admitted here (BRD Medical College) on Sunday at 3.15 pm and after his death, it was confirmed that he was coronavirus positive," Pandiyan told reporters.
"He was being treated at the Basti district hospital and other places for the last three months. He had renal failure and he was immuno-compromised. He was having some breathing problems and as per protocol, his blood sample was taken and sent for a test in Gorakhpur and he was found COVID-19 positive," he said.
Later, his sample was sent to KGMU Lucknow for a second opinion and there too it was confirmed that he was COVID-19 positive, Pandiyan said.
The second person to succumb to the disease was a 72-year-old man from Meerut who died on Wednesday at around 1 pm. He had recently travelled from Amaravati and reportedly infected 16 others.
The state has reported a total of 103 active cases as of Wednesday with 2 deaths reported so far.