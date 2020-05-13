2 die due to explosion at biofuel plant in Telangana

The incident took place at Zaheerabad town in Sangareddy district. The cause for the explosion is being probed.

news Accident

Two persons were killed and one was injured in a gas reactor explosion that took place at a biofuel plant in Zaheerabad town, Sangareddy district on Wednesday. The incident took place at 11.30 am, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ghouse and Saber, while Krishna Reddy is availing treatment at a private hospital in Zaheerabad. His condition is stable, according to police. According to police, the incident took place when the victims were repairing the tanker. The plant was recently reopened after relaxing the lockdown norms for industries. They were thrown from the tanker when its roof exploded.

Speaking to TNM, Zaheerabad Circle Inspector Saideshwar Medishetty said, “They were doing fabrication work on the tanker and fell down due to the explosion.” In the incident both Ghouse and Saber died on the spot. However, it is unclear how the explosion took place. Police have booked a case against the biofuel plant under 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC. “We are investigating the matter,” the CI added.

The bodies were shifted to a government-run hospital for autopsy.

After the accident, local residents gathered at the plant and demanded compensation for the victims’ families and the injured.

Legislators Manik Rao and Mohammed Fareeduddin visited the plant and assured the aggrieved families of all help from the government.

The Telangana accident comes days after an industrial disaster in Andhra Pradesh, which claimed 12 lives and injured hundreds following a gas leak from a chemical plant near Visakhapatnam on May 7.

The styrene gas leak from LG Polymers affected residents in five villages. The accident occurred after the plant was reopened after the lockdown.

The officials suspect the gas leak was caused by initiation of polymerization of styrene in liquid form due to prolonged storage during the lockdown. The safety system failed to prevent gasification of styrene, causing its leak.

IANS inputs