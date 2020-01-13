2 communities clash in Telangana’s Bhainsa: 11 injured, bikes set ablaze, houses damaged

B Bojanna and his family, who are residents of Koravagalli, went to sleep around 10 pm on Sunday. Earlier that evening, they heard some altercation between a few men, but went to sleep later. “Around 10 pm, we heard some stones falling on our house. We were scared and did not come out. However, in the morning, I saw that my bike was damaged,” Bojanna, who works with a private firm, told TNM.

What Bojanna and other residents in the area heard was a clash between two communities allegedly over a petty issue. As many as 11 people, including three police officials, were injured during the clash at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district of Telangana on Sunday. Muslims and Hindu groups had resorted to stone-pelting during the clash. Though the police said the violence broke out over sound from bikes, the exact reason for the melee between the two groups remains unknown at this time.

According to the police, on Sunday night, a group of people were removing the silencers of their bikes and were making noise. Another group of people raised an objection to this and started questioning them. This allegedly led to an argument, and eventually, took a violent turn.

The Telangana police imposed section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and brought the situation under control after the two groups indulged in arguments, followed by assault, stone-pelting and arson over the matter.

According to the police, the members of the two groups set some vehicles on fire, and houses, too, were damaged in the stone-pelting.

“A total of 11 people were injured in the incident, including three police officials. Out of these, 10 were given treatment as out-patient and discharged. The situation is under control. Police are patrolling the area and keeping a close vigil,” a senior police official told PTI.

The internet service in Bhainsa area has been temporarily suspended.

Additional police personnel had to be mobilised from adjoining districts and deployed to contain the violence. Those involved in the clashes are being identified and legal action will be initiated against those responsible for the violence, the police said.

The three police officials, including District Superintendent of Police C Shashidhar Raju, suffered injuries during the stone-pelting incident while dispersing the clashing groups, the official added.

In 2008, a clash had broken out between Hindus and Muslim communities over an issue of throwing colour during Durga pooja and raising provocative slogans outside the Panjasahah mosque. Four people were killed in the violence that ensued. A Muslim family of six members was also burnt alive at Vatoli village, which further escalated the violence.