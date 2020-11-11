19-yr-old Hyderabad student dies in Canada after fatal fall from high-rise building

Panyam Akhil had just returned to Canada on October 5 for his hotel management course.

news Death

In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old student from Hyderabad died in Canada, reportedly after falling from the 27th floor of a high-rise building, where he stayed. According to information received by the family, the incident occurred on November 8 in Toronto, Canada. He fell down from the balcony of his apartment while allegedly speaking over the phone. His friends in Canada informed his family about the incident. The student, Panyam Akhil, is a resident of Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad.

Akhil was doing a hotel management course in Canada. After completion of first year, Akhil had returned to India before the COVID-19 lockdown began in March and was staying with his family in Hyderabad. However, he had returned to Canada on October 5, as the classes had resumed in his institute.

Meanwhile, Akhilâ€™s family in Hyderabad is 'clueless' over how to bring his body back. His family has appealed to Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) for help in this regard.

His uncle Babji tweeted to KTR for help. "My brother's son Panyam Akhil met with an accidental fall in Toronto, Canada. We are clueless how to go about bringing the body to Hyderabad. Request help in bringing the body to Hyderabad. Kindly help us in this moment of grief, sir," Babji wrote.

The minister assured help to the family. "Sorry for your loss brother, Will do our best @KTRoffice please assist," KTR responded.

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto has informed the deceased student's family that all efforts are being made to expedite the process. "The Indian Consulate in Toronto is in touch with all concerned and efforts are on for expeditious return of mortal remains," tweeted the consulate general.