15-year-old killed during Kerala temple festival, cops probe political motive

The local CPI(M) unit has declared a hartal in Vallikunnu, where the Class 10 boy was murdered.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Alappuzha in Kerala on Wednesday night. The Class 10 student was identified as Abhimanyu, a native of Padayanivettom in Alappuzha. According to the Vallikunnu police, Abhimanyu was stabbed to death during the Padayanivettom temple festival close to his house. According to reports, a four member gang attacked Abhimanyu while the festival was going on. Two other people with him also sustained injuries and have been admitted to the hospital. However, Abhimanyu succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The local CPI(M) unit in Vallikunnu alleged that the 15-year-old’s death was a political murder. According to their version, Abhimanyu’s brother Ananthu is a local DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) worker. DYFI is the youth wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)). The party alleges the involvement of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) workers in Abhimanyu’s murder. The CPI(M) has also declared a hartal in Vallikunnu on Thursday.

However, district police officials maintain that they are yet to confirm the reason for the murder and whether it was politically motivated. Reports have also claimed that Wednesday’s fight was a spillover of a previous argument that both parties had.

“We are yet to get a confirmation on the reason for such a fight to break out. We have not recorded anyone’s arrest yet. We are still questioning people and investigating the reason for the murder,” Chengannur Deputy Superintendent of Police R Jose told TNM.

According to local reports, investigating officials are currently questioning the family members of a man identified as Sajay Dutt, who is believed to have been involved in the fight. Sajay’s brother and father have been summoned to the police station for questioning.

Last week, an IUML activist Mansur was murdered in post-poll violence that erupted in Panoor, Kannur. Mansur is believed to have been killed by alleged CPI(M) workers who hurled a bomb at him while he had stepped out of his house on the evening of April 6, after the elections. The police have arrested a few persons, including a local CPI(M) worker, in connection with Mansur’s death.