14 years of Asianet’s ‘Cover Story’: How Sindhu Sooryakumar keeps the show going

Since 2006, Sindhu Sooryakumar has hosted nearly 635 episodes of ‘Cover Story’, a weekly news analysis show.

It started simple. Ask Sindhu Sooryakumar, assistant executive editor, Asianet News about her current affairs programme ‘Cover Story’ and she will say, “Back then, all bureau chiefs were asked to come up with a news-based weekly programme. I thought of a review of the week’s main socio-political events. That’s all.”

That was way back in 2006. Not a single week was missed for the next 14 years. In nearly 635 episodes, Sindhu won many hearts and as many foes in political circles as well. All said and done, the influence of ‘Cover Story’ on the common public watching television is huge.

There was a recent study by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), which said that the advent of electronic media was opening up avenues for women journalists. It started off with news readers, but in the long run created a whole line up of very incisive women journalists. This is a paradigm shift in our mostly-patriarchal society. Sindhu Sooryakumar’s programme has to be viewed in the light of this development, said CS Venkiteswaran, academic and media critic.

Sindhu's pick of her top favorites

Sindhu is very clear about her show, which is a flagship programme for Asianet News now. “I am in the middle of news 24x7, so my challenge is to bring in a new aspect to a news development that has been discussed threadbare in Prime-Time debates. So, I look for angles that common people think about what is missing or ‘not that right’ in the news breaks. Most often, this aspect is what connects the show to the ordinary viewer. They feel that the programme is raising questions they had in mind when the news actually broke earlier in that week,” said Sindhu. Her experience in the news bureau for more than 20 years gives a rare insight into the unfolding news events.

It also meant that Sindhu and her editing team will have to wait till late Friday to work on the script for the programme that goes on air on Saturday at 9.30 pm. While the anchor portions featuring Sindhu will be shot on Saturday evening, the editing of related visuals, pooling in from recent news files and archives will happen earlier in the day. “I make sure that someone from top management gets a preview of the programme before it goes on air.”

Even then, there had been occasions where she had to change the whole script at the last hour. “Like the demonetisation speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or deaths of Sukumar Azhikode and former Chief Minister K Karunakaran. When such events of great social impact happen, we have no other go, but to discard the decided script and go for a new one at the shortest possible notice. But then, that is the thrill in the job,” she said.

Over the years, there were quite too many feathers ruffled by Sindhu and her comments. While they were not directly connected to her programme, it was actually ‘Cover Story’ that made Sindhu a familiar face. So, it was easy to make her victim of one of the most vicious cyber lynching incidents.

“Actually, it happened when I was presenting a news broadcast. Two of my panellists, a young Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M) leader and one from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), quoted something about the then Union Minister Smriti Irani making a comment on Goddess Durga being addressed differently. The entire wrath was heaped on me, though I did not utter anything to that effect,” recalled Sindhu.

Her phone started ringing without break, after her phone number was spread over social media. “I am also told that my number was written inside public toilets with the message that ‘she is a call girl, you can reach her at this number’… Some of the callers did not even know why they were calling me and for what. They were told to shout abuses at me and they did that.” Sindhu is still fighting three cases in the court against the cyber assault launched on her ever since this incident occurred in February 2016.

This one incident is a pointer on how a patriarchal society responds to a woman journalist who takes a political stand that is beyond party politics. “This programme meets the primary objective of journalism – that of continuously raising questions against those in power. The most obvious evidence of Sindhu being non-partisan and that she is doing it right is the fact that she has detractors in all political parties,” said MG Radhakrishnan, Editor of Asianet News.