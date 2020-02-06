12 new patients suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus (nCoV) were admitted in Gandhi and Fever hospitals on Wednesday. This takes the total count of suspected cases to 63. Among the 12 patients, three of them are reportedly airhostesses, Times of India reported.

The patients have been kept in the isolation wards and test samples have been collected.

Of the total 12 patients, eight of them are in Gandhi Hospital while the other four are in Fever Hospital. According to Deccan Chronicle, nine patients were returning from China, while the others with symptoms of the virus walked into the hospital.

The tests of these patients are being conducted at the virology lab in Gandhi Hospital.

Vijay Kumar, state nodal officer for coronavirus, told Times of India that the samples of the 25 patients who were suspected to have coronavirus turned negative.

With the rising number of cases, authorities have directed district officials to prepare teams to manage post-traumatic events and stress during quarantine.

Doctors say that isolation would have a psychological impact on the patients which could cause immense stress to them.

Meanwhile, the death toll in China due to the coronavirus outbreak has neared 500.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 490 people have died after being infected and 24,324 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, China's National Health Commission reported.

It said 65 deaths were reported on Tuesday, all from Hubei province and its capital Wuhan.

On February 2, India temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the outbreak.

Currently, 647 Indians and seven Maldivians, who have been evacuated from Wuhan and Hubei, are in 14-day quarantine at a medical camp in Manesar, near Delhi.