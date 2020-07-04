1,172 patients test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

The BBMP is still in the process of tracing the contacts of the 1,172 persons who tested positive on Saturday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Karnataka reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 1,839 persons testing positive in a single day taking the state's total of the number of active people with the illness to 11,966. Of this, 1,172 persons, who tested positive for the coronavirus were from Bengaluru Urban district. The city reported the highest number of cases in a single day on Saturday.

The other districts with relatively higher cases on Saturday include Dakshina Kannada (75), Ballari (73), Bidar (51), Dharwad (45), Raichuru (41), Mysuru (38), Kalaburagi (37) and Vijayapura (37).

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is still in the process of tracing the contacts of all the 1,172 persons who tested positive on Saturday. With this, the total number of active cases in Bengaluru is 7,250. In addition, 143 patients were discharged on Saturday across the state with 129 of them from Bengaluru City.

The state reported 42 deaths on Saturday alone â€” 22 of the total number of deaths were patients from Bengaluru. The other deaths occurred in various districts, with six deaths in Bidar, three in Kalaburagi, four in Dakshina Kannada, two in Dharwad, one each in Hassan and Bengaluru Rural.

Two of the 42 people who died were asymptomatic and one person died in a road accident in Bidar, after which the 31-year-old man tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The rest had comorbidities and were also patients with either Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute respiratory Infection (SARI).

As of Saturday, 226 patients in the state were lodged in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Of these, 124 persons are in Bengaluru, 14 in Dharwad, 10 each in Kalaburagi and Ballari, seven in Mysuru, six each in Hassan, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada, five each in Raichur, Gadag and Shivamogga, four each in Udupi, Kolar, Davangere and Tumakuru, three in Bagalakote, two each in Belagavi, Kodagu, Chamarajanagara and Mandya, and one in Uttara Kannada.