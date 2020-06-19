11 Bengaluru cops in quarantine after arresting man who tested positive for coronavirus

Nine Bengaluru police personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

news Coronavirus

More than 10 police officers attached with the Marathahalli police station in Bengaluru have now been put in institutional quarantine after one of the four accused they recently nabbed tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 11-member police team was on hot pursuit for men based in neighbouring Hosur who were wanted for cheating a Bengaluru businessman of Rs 2 crore. The police had registered a first information report (FIR) based on a complaint lodged by NP Mahesh, the businessman based in Marathahalli. Mahesh had met the accused when he was in search of partners to expand his business. While Mahesh had lodged a complaint against 10 accused, police were able to nab the four accused on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Marathalli Shivakumar confirmed the development and said that these police officers are now in a hotel. They will be tested for COVID-19 if they develop symptoms.

This development comes in the back of nine police personnel in the city including five posted in containment zone duty testing positive on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, it was reported that one traffic policeman from VV Puram in Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19 after his demise. He was due for retirement shortly and was on leave from June 12 on medical grounds. Senior police officers said although initially doctors have declared him dead as a result of a cardiac failure, he was tested for COVID-19 in KC General Hospital following protocol.

It was also reported that another colleague of his,an assistant sub inspector, who is in his 60s, also contracted the virus. Following that around 93 police staff attached to the VV Puram Traffic Police Station were put in quarantine.