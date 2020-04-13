100 hostels to be converted into shelters for the poor: Karnataka govt to HC

The Karnataka government on Monday submitted to the High Court that the BBMP would be in charge of ensuring that migrant workers and the homeless are provided free food and shelter in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka government on Monday said that it has directed Bengaluru’s civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to provide shelter for migrant workers and the homeless. The Urban Development Department and the Ministry of Social Welfare have identified 100 hostels with 9000 beds which can be converted into temporary shelters for the poor.

The Urban Development Department on Monday issued a circular in this regard. “BBMP is directed to locate all migrants and other homeless persons who are in Bengaluru without adequate shelter, categorize them in a zone-wise manner, and accommodate them in shelter homes to be provided by the BBMP. This action has to be taken forthwith,” the circular reads.

The submissions were made after People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) filed a Public Interest Litigation in the Karnataka High Court earlier in March stating that migrant workers, daily wage labourers and the homeless have been left in the lurch during the lockdown and that ensuring that they maintain social distancing is crucial for their well being. On March 26, Chief Justice Abhay Sreenivas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna directed the state government to ensure food security for daily wage workers, migrant labourers, and the homeless during the lockdown. A copy of the circular was submitted in the court on Monday.

According to the new order issued by the government, the BBMP must publicise the list of shelter homes and provide food, medical kits and sanitation facilities for the migrant workers and the homeless.

Each shelter home will be under the management of a nodal officer appointed by the BBMP. The nodal officer is in charge of ensuring that those living in these shelters do not face shortage of facilities and that social distancing is maintained.

“BBMP shall take note of all the Public Projects that are currently underway in BBMP limits, and also projects by large private constructions having substantial presence of migrant labourers, and obtain a list of labourers working in them. If the labourers do not have adequate accommodation, they shall be traced and accommodated in shelters provided by BBMP,” the circular reads.

The order also states that public toilets must be kept open for the use of migrant workers, daily wage workers and the homeless. The circular further states that those workers who have accommodation, must be provided free food and ration.