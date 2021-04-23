Ten journalists working with media houses in Telangana died due to COVID-19 in the past week, according to the Telangana Working Journalists Federation (TWJF). Three journalists from Andhra Pradesh also died after testing positive for the coronavirus in this same period. State president of the Telangana Working Journalists Federation (TWJF), M Somaiah, said that as of Thursday, as many as 150 journalists across Telangana have tested positive since the beginning of April 2021.
The state president alleged that these 10 journalists received no support when they battled COVID-19 from the management of their respective media. The state government had announced a Rs 1 lakh compensation in case of death and Rs 20,000 if journalists test positive for coronavirus, “but this was discontinued after the first wave. In the second wave of COVID-19, the state government hasn't released any funds through the Telangana Media Academy (TMA),” said Somaiah.
“Journalists are front line workers and put themselves at risk but this is often not acknowledged,” he said while adding that the families of these journalists have had to borrow money from money lenders to meet treatment and cremation costs.
Journalists associated with Andhra Jyothi, 99tv, Andhra Bhoomi, Eenadu, Sakshi and NTV were reported dead. The CEO of Bathukamma TV, Kalpana also succumbed to the disease on April 21.
Following are the list of names of journalists who died in April, as per journalist unions.
Jayaprakash, journalist, Karimnagar District, Telangana (April 13)
Srinivas, reporter, Andhra Jyothi Telugu Daily, Yacharam, Rangareddy District, Telangana (April 16)
Sainath, reporter, 99tv, Nirmal District, Telangana (April 17)
D Ashok, reporter, Andhra Bhoomi, Nizamabad District, Telangana (April 17)
Bura Ramesh, journalist, Vemulawada, Sircilla District, Telangana (April 20)
P Ramesh, journalist, Karimnagar, Telangana (April 20)
K Amarnath, senior journalist, Hyderabad, Telangana (April 20)
Ch Naga Raju, reporter, Eenadu, Siddipet District, Telangana (April 21).
Ramachandra Rao, sub-editor, Sakshi, Hyderabad, Telangana (April 21)
Kalpana, CEO, Bathukamma TV, Hyderabad, Telangana (April 21)
P Tataiah, senior journalist, Ongole, Andhra Pradesh (April 22)
Chandrashekar Naidu, reporter, NTV Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh (April 22)
Srinivasa Rao, reporter, Prajashakti Daily, Jaggaiahpet, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh (April 22)