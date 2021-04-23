10 journalists died due to COVID-19 in Telangana in April

As many as 150 journalists across Telangana have tested positive for the coronavirus this month alone, say unions.

Ten journalists working with media houses in Telangana died due to COVID-19 in the past week, according to the Telangana Working Journalists Federation (TWJF). Three journalists from Andhra Pradesh also died after testing positive for the coronavirus in this same period. State president of the Telangana Working Journalists Federation (TWJF), M Somaiah, said that as of Thursday, as many as 150 journalists across Telangana have tested positive since the beginning of April 2021.

The state president alleged that these 10 journalists received no support when they battled COVID-19 from the management of their respective media. The state government had announced a Rs 1 lakh compensation in case of death and Rs 20,000 if journalists test positive for coronavirus, “but this was discontinued after the first wave. In the second wave of COVID-19, the state government hasn't released any funds through the Telangana Media Academy (TMA),” said Somaiah.

“Journalists are front line workers and put themselves at risk but this is often not acknowledged,” he said while adding that the families of these journalists have had to borrow money from money lenders to meet treatment and cremation costs.

Journalists associated with Andhra Jyothi, 99tv, Andhra Bhoomi, Eenadu, Sakshi and NTV were reported dead. The CEO of Bathukamma TV, Kalpana also succumbed to the disease on April 21.

Following are the list of names of journalists who died in April, as per journalist unions.