YSRCP worker attacked with iron rods by TDP workers in Palnadu

A YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) worker identified as Thota Venkateswarlu was brutally attacked with iron rods in Gundlapadu village of Palnadu district allegedly by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists on Tuesday, June 25. The incident, caught on video, shows three men beating up Venkateswarlu with iron rods as he screams in pain. While a woman tries to stop the beating, she is pushed aside and beaten as well.

TDP workers allegedly questioned Venkateswarlu as to why he continued to stay in Gundlapadu while every other YSRCP worker fled the village after the party lost the Assembly elections. The district of Palnadu, has witnessed several clashes between TDP and YSRCP workers over the last few years. Post their electoral victory, the TDP-Jana Sena alliance has been accused of perpetuating violence against YSRCP workers. The district witnessed heavy violence during and post the election leading to police imposed curfew.