YSRCP sees flurry of exits after CM Jagan drops sitting MLAs, MPs from candidates list

Alla Ramakrishna Reddy was the first YSRCP MLA to quit the party. The MLA from Mangalagiri has declared his support to YS Sharmila, who recently merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with the Congress. Sharmila, the sister of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, will likely get a key position in the party.

A couple of MLCs have also quit YSRCP in the last few days. While MLC and senior leader C Ramachandraiah joined the TDP, another MLC Srinivas Varma joined the Jana Sena. Earlier, cricketer Ambati Rayudu resigned from YSRCP 10 days after joining it. The cricketer said that he resigned from the YSRCP as their ideologies were not aligned. Rayudu met Pawan Kalyan on January 11. He claimed that he and Pawan Kalyan share the same ideologies and vision, hinting that he may join Jana Sena.

The spate of resignations has come as a blow to the YSRCP. However, these were not unexpected considering the change of tactic by the YSRCP. The party, which has 151 MLAs in the 175-member Assembly, has so far released three lists for Assembly polls. It has announced candidates for 59 seats and has denied tickets to as many as 23 sitting MLAs.

The ruling party was earlier planning to go for elections with a majority of the sitting MPs and MLAs. Political analysts say the defeat of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the recent Assembly elections in neighbouring Telangana forced the YSRCP to reconsider its strategy.

Like YSRCP, BRS too had an overwhelming majority in the 119-member Telangana Assembly. Aiming for a third term in power, BRS had renominated almost all sitting MLAs in the recent Assembly elections. However, 65 out of its 104 sitting MLAs were defeated. Analysts say unlike BRS, YSRCP may not be facing voter fatigue but still it does not want to take any chances. It is not only dropping the sitting MLAs and MPs but also fielding some sitting MPs in Assembly elections and shifting some MLAs to Lok Sabha constituencies.