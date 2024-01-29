YSRCP alleges Narayana Group collecting voter data illegally

The YSRCP party in Andhra Pradesh has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that the Narayana Group of Educational Institutions has been illegally collecting voter data from students and their families. Ponguru Narayana, who is the founder of the group’s educational institutes, is also a former MLA and a prominent leader in Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the state’s main opposition party.

Attaching a sample of the forms allegedly used to collect voter data, YSRCP’s letter says that the names of students and family members, address, booth number, ward number, division and voter ID were being collected.

“The Narayan educational institutions are following these corrupt practices to induce family members of students using undue influence or giving some kind of bribe or gratification. Voter privacy is sacred and essential and it reduces the threat of coercion, vote buying and selling and tampering. For individual voters, it provides the ability to exercise their vote without intimidation or retaliation. The secret ballot is a cornerstone of modern democracies. By collecting the sensitive information of Voter IDs and booth numbers, the Narayana educational institutions are encroaching upon the personal privacy of voters which is against the spirit of democracy,” the letter reads.