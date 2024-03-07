YS Sharmila, Congress leaders vow to fight for Andhra Special Category Status

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila stated at a public meeting in Mangalagiri on Thursday, March 7, that the Congress was dedicated to fighting and achieving Special Category Status (SCS) for the state.

Sharmila later took a pledge along with senior leaders and party workers vowing to fight for the special status. She also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telugu Desam and the YSR Congress headed by her brother YS Jagan for ‘deceiving the people of Andhra Pradesh’.

"For the parties that are keen on dividing people in the name of caste and religion, Congress makes it clear that the special status is the only caste or religion for the 5.5 crore people in Andhra,” she said.