Andhra cops file chargesheet against Vivekananda’s daughter, Nara Lokesh slams them

The police registered a case against Ram Singh, Sunitha and Rajasekhar Reddy on December 15 and a chargesheet on December 29. Sunitha has, however, not been questioned in the case yet and has only been served a notice.

The case has been filed under sections 352 (assault), 323 (punishment for causing hurt), 330 (extort confession), 342 (wrongful confinement), 348 (wrongful confinement to extort confession), 506 (criminal intimidation), 195 A (threat to injure), 166 A (public servant disobeying law), 167 (framing an incorrect document), 109 (punishment for abetment), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) read with 156 CrPC (police power to investigate cognisable case).

Ram Singh has been named as the first accused, followed by Rajasekhar Reddy and Sunitha.

Vivekananda Reddy, the uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the Assembly elections.

The CBI took over the investigation in 2020 on the direction of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which was hearing a petition filed by Sunitha, who raised suspicion against some relatives.

Last year, on a petition filed by Sunitha, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Hyderabad.

In April this year, the CBI arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy, the father of Kadapa MP and Jagan Reddy’s cousin YS Avinash Reddy.

The CBI claimed that both Avinash Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy conspired to eliminate Vivekananda Reddy because he was against fielding Avinash Reddy from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat and instead wanted Jagan Reddy to field his mother or sister.

Avinash Reddy was granted anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court on May 31.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh, on Saturday, expressed shock over the “false case” filed against Sunitha Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy and Ram Singh.

“What’s more, a charge sheet has also been filed at jet speed. The culprits behind the gruesome murder are moving around freely with protocol while those fighting for justice are being harassed and intimidated with cases. To my mind, this is nothing but a travesty of justice,” Lokesh wrote on X.