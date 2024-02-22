Vijayawada’s Autonagar workers allege govt apathy amidst looming unemployment

“Due to increasing urbanisation, the owners of units in Autonagar are facing a lot of difficulty in operating service units … Hence it is felt necessary to unlock the land potential of brownfield assets like autonagars,” read the GO referring to the first well-known Jawahar Autonagar in Vijayawada and smaller autonagars across other districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Through the GO, the APIIC directed Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) to convert existing autonagars into multipurpose use zones. The UDA is to levy an impact fee of 50% of the market value of land if those employed in the autonagar wished to continue their industrial work. Once the GO is implemented, workers have to obtain permission by paying 50% of the market value of their land, to continue doing the work they have done all along. The policy also did not permit for any revision in notified Autonagars.

“The GO posed a big problem. These are small scale units and people working here have done so for very a long time. 50% of the land fee is an exorbitant amount for a lot of them. So the ATA approached the Andhra High Court and got an interim stay on the GO,” explained Babji. In its May 2022 order, the High Court directed the state “not to take any coercive steps on any land owners in the Autonagars, on the ground of change in use of land or change in line of activity of owners of these plots, pending further orders.”