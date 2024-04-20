Two students from Andhra Pradesh drown while hiking in Scotland

Two Indian students enrolled at Dundee University in Scotland were found dead near Linn of Tummel at Perthshire waterfall on Wednesday, April 17. According to reports, the deceased were identified on Friday, April 19 as Jitendranath Karuturi (26), and Chanhakya Bolisetti (22) from Andhra Pradesh.

According to Times of India , Jitedranath and Chanhkya drowned while hiking with two other friends on Wednesday. The two friends altered the police about the incident. A BBC report said that the Scotland police received information that the two men were missing at Linn of Tummel around 7 pm on Wednesday. Emergency services launched a search operation and recovered the bodies a little downstream.