Two students from Andhra Pradesh drown while hiking in Scotland

Two Indian students enrolled at Dundee University in Scotland were found dead near Linn of Tummel at Perthshire waterfall on Wednesday, April 17. According to reports, the deceased were identified on Friday, April 19 as Jitendranath Karuturi (26), and Chanhakya Bolisetti (22) from Andhra Pradesh.
According to , Jitedranath and Chanhkya drowned while hiking with two other friends on Wednesday. The two friends altered the police about the incident. A said that the Scotland police received information that the two men were missing at Linn of Tummel around 7 pm on Wednesday. Emergency services launched a search operation and recovered the bodies a little downstream.
As per reports, postmortem is expected to take place on Friday and the bodies will be repatriated to India. The families of the deceased students have been informed and assistance is being provided. Dundee University has also pledged to offer support to the families.
Around six months ago, Mitkumar Patel (23), studying at Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom . Mitkumar arrived in the UK only two months before his tragic death to pursue higher studies and went missing on November 17. The Metropolitan Police discovered his body in the river Thames on November 21.