Andhra Pradesh

Two students from Andhra Pradesh drown while hiking in Scotland

The bodies of the deceased will be repatriated to India following a postmortem in Scotland on Friday.
Death Representative Image
Death Representative Image
Written by:
TNM Staff

Two Indian students enrolled at Dundee University in Scotland were found dead near Linn of Tummel at Perthshire waterfall on Wednesday, April 17. According to reports, the deceased were identified on Friday, April 19 as Jitendranath Karuturi (26), and Chanhakya Bolisetti (22) from Andhra Pradesh. 

According to Times of India, Jitedranath and Chanhkya drowned while hiking with two other friends on Wednesday. The two friends altered the police about the incident. A BBC report said that the Scotland police received information that the two men were missing at Linn of Tummel around 7 pm on Wednesday. Emergency services launched a search operation and recovered the bodies a little downstream. 

As per reports, postmortem is expected to take place on Friday and the bodies will be repatriated to India. The families of the deceased students have been informed and assistance is being provided. Dundee University has also pledged to offer support to the families.

Around six months ago, Mitkumar Patel (23), studying at Sheffield Hallam University in the United Kingdom was found dead in the river Thames near London. Mitkumar arrived in the UK only two months before his tragic death to pursue higher studies and went missing on November 17. The Metropolitan Police discovered his body in the river Thames on November 21. 

Drowning
Missing students

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com