TDP leader Lokesh's padyatra concludes near Vizag

The displaced brought to his notice that even after 40 years, justice was not done to them though they have given their lands for the project. They told Lokesh about the Centre's plan to privatise the steel plant and once the Centre goes ahead with it they will be the worst hit. Majority of them are yet to get compensation for the lands that they have given for the plant and also jobs as promised by the management.

Stating that the steel plant is the result of many sacrifices after a prolonged battle, he said this is the only steel plant located along a sea-shore. Andhra's self-respect is attached to this plant and its privatisation will not be allowed, at any cost, he said.

Though the Centre has already announced that the plant will be privatised, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been remaining silent for fear of the Centre's reprisal by bringing back the cases pending against him, remarked Lokesh.