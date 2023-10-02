TDP-JSP will form next government in Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader and actor Pawan Kalyan exuded confidence that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and his party will form the next government in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a public meeting at Avanigadda on Sunday as part of fourth leg of his Varahi yatra, Pawan Kalyan said that the defeat of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is a foregone conclusion.

This was the first public meeting by the actor politician after he announced that JSP will contest coming assembly elections in alliance with the TDP.

Kalyan, who is an ally of the BJP, had made the announcement after meeting TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail. He had hoped that BJP will also join them.