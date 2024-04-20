TDP chief Naidu and wife declare 39% rise in assets in five years, reach Rs 931 cr

The assets of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his family have increased by more than 39% in the last five years, as per the election affidavit filed by his wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari on Friday, April 19. The affidavit, uploaded on the Election Commission of India’s website, noted that the increased assets amounted to Rs 931 crore. The former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is contesting the upcoming state Assembly elections from the Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district.

As per the affidavit, Naidu has movable assets of Rs 4.80 lakh including an ambassador car valued at Rs 2.22 lakh. His wife, who is also the managing director of the family-owned company Heritage Foods private limited, has no vehicle. The couple’s cumulative assets grew by 39% in the last five years to Rs 931 crore, in comparison to assets valued at Rs 668 crore in 2019. Bhuvaneshwari’s movable assets alone amount to Rs 810.37 crore, which includes her Heritage shares of Rs 763.93 crore.