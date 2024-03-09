TDP back in NDA after six years, Jana Sena-TDP-BJP to contest together

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will together contest the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh. The announcement was made reportedly via a tele-conference with TDP leaders by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, March 9.

The announcement was made following talks between Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu. The former chief minister told TDP leaders that during the last five years, the YSR Congress government made the state bankrupt and to come out of this situation, the state needs the Union government’s support.

Naidu explained that keeping the state's interests in mind, the TDP decided to have seat-sharing with the Jana Sena and BJP. He added that there is clarity on seat-sharing but the seats will be finalised after another round of talks.